Vosarogo living his dream

Update: 12:56PM IT was a dream come true for Ratu Seru Tubuna Vosarogo after he was inducted to lead Vatuwaqa Primary School for the 2017 academic year yesterday.
Excited
about his new role Ratu Seru said he was pleased to be inducted as a
school leader.
"It was always my dream to lead in my school and I am very
proud of the big role I have achieved," he added.
The Buca
bay lad said his older brother was a school prefect two years ago and he had
taken a step up ahead of him.
Proud parent and Suva lawyer Filimoni Vosarogo said it was a proud moment for him to witness his son being
inducted as the head boy.
"We have trained him enough from home to ensure that
he becomes a good leader in school," Mr Vosarogo said.
Thirty one
leaders were inducted which includes eighteen school prefects, nine form captains, two
deputies and the head girl and head boy.
The new leaders were reminded that leadership is about making others better as a result of their presence and making sure that impact lasts in your absence.