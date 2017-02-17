Fiji Time: 7:38 PM on Friday 17 February

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Vosarogo living his dream

SOPHIE RALULU
Friday, February 17, 2017

Update: 12:56PM IT was a dream come true for Ratu Seru Tubuna Vosarogo after he was inducted to lead Vatuwaqa Primary School for the 2017 academic year yesterday.

Excited about his new role Ratu Seru said he was pleased to be inducted as a school leader.

"It was always my dream to lead in my school and I am very proud of the big role I have achieved," he added.

The Buca bay lad said his older brother was a school prefect two years ago and he had taken a step up ahead of him.

Proud parent and Suva lawyer Filimoni Vosarogo said it was a proud moment for him to witness his son being inducted as the head boy.

"We have trained him enough from home to ensure that he becomes a good leader in school," Mr Vosarogo said.

Thirty one leaders were inducted which includes eighteen school prefects, nine form captains, two deputies and the head girl and head boy.

The new leaders were reminded that leadership is about making others better as a result of their presence and making sure that impact lasts in your absence.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64200.6230
JPY 56.179253.1792
GBP 0.39150.3835
EUR 0.45960.4476
NZD 0.68640.6534
AUD 0.64160.6166
USD 0.49280.4758

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 17th February, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. 7s players receive contracts
  2. Vosarogo living his dream
  3. 17,000 jobs
  4. $2.32 condemns workers to life of poverty
  5. Assessors changed
  6. 7s coach releases Jasa for wedding
  7. Landslides wipe out farms, crops
  8. Mass drugs distribution
  9. Queries over formal charges
  10. Villagers suffer from heavy downpours

Top Stories this Week

  1. "I just love him" Tuesday (14 Feb)
  2. Life in prison Thursday (16 Feb)
  3. Fijian rose of England Sunday (12 Feb)
  4. Mum, son rushed to hospital with burns Sunday (12 Feb)
  5. Ala and Sunia Sunday (12 Feb)
  6. Four new finds Tuesday (14 Feb)
  7. Mum dies from burns Tuesday (14 Feb)
  8. A canecutter to a restaurateur Tuesday (14 Feb)
  9. Acid leak at lami Thursday (16 Feb)
  10. Keeping it in the family Tuesday (14 Feb)