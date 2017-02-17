Vosarogo living his dream

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Proud parents Sera and Filomone Vosarogo with their son Ratu Seru Tubuna Vosarogo after the induction in Suva yesterday. Picture: SOPHIE RALULU

Update: 12:56PM IT was a dream come true for Ratu Seru Tubuna Vosarogo after he was inducted to lead Vatuwaqa Primary School for the 2017 academic year yesterday.

Excited about his new role Ratu Seru said he was pleased to be inducted as a school leader.

"It was always my dream to lead in my school and I am very proud of the big role I have achieved," he added.

The Buca bay lad said his older brother was a school prefect two years ago and he had taken a step up ahead of him.

Proud parent and Suva lawyer Filimoni Vosarogo said it was a proud moment for him to witness his son being inducted as the head boy.

"We have trained him enough from home to ensure that he becomes a good leader in school," Mr Vosarogo said.

Thirty one leaders were inducted which includes eighteen school prefects, nine form captains, two deputies and the head girl and head boy.

The new leaders were reminded that leadership is about making others better as a result of their presence and making sure that impact lasts in your absence.