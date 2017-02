/ Front page / News

Update: 12:35PM THE First Light Taveuni rugby 7s team is preparing for the 2017 Marist 7s tournament which will be played next month in Suva.

Team's assistant coach Qiolele Tikoilabasa said they were looking for more build up tournaments before they compete in the Marist 7s.

The side took everyone by storm with their strong performance in the Coral Coast 7s after beating Wardens 12-10 in the final.

The Marist 7s will be held at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.