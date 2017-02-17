North roads still closed due to flooding

Update: 12:27PM MEMBERS of the public in the North are advised that the Natua, Drawa road outside Labasa Town is still closed to traffic awaiting for the flood waters to recede.
This was confirmed by the Fiji Roads
Authority.
Those that are
wishing to travel up Navakuru crossing along Nakorotari Road are also advised that the road is
still closed to all traffic.
Other areas that are still closed to
traffic are Taganiwaqa crossing in Delaikoro road, Urata, Bulileka and Naduri.
The Vuniyalayala low level bridge
crossing has sustained significant damage on its concrete bridge and deck and
is open to light vehicles only.