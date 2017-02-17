North roads still closed due to flooding

/ Front page / News

Update: 12:27PM MEMBERS of the public in the North are advised that the Natua, Drawa road outside Labasa Town is still closed to traffic awaiting for the flood waters to recede.

This was confirmed by the Fiji Roads Authority.

Those that are wishing to travel up Navakuru crossing along Nakorotari Road are also advised that the road is still closed to all traffic.

Other areas that are still closed to traffic are Taganiwaqa crossing in Delaikoro road, Urata, Bulileka and Naduri.

The Vuniyalayala low level bridge crossing has sustained significant damage on its concrete bridge and deck and is open to light vehicles only.