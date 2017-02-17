Fiji Time: 7:38 PM on Friday 17 February

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Parliamentary hearing

Nasik Swami
Friday, February 17, 2017

SPEAKER of Parliament Dr Jiko Luveni attended the annual Parliamentary Hearing of the Inter-Parliamentary Union at the United Nations headquarters in New York on Tuesday.

The main focus of the inter-parliamentary hearing was on ocean issues under Sustainable Development Goal 14.

The high-level Fiji delegation, led by the Speaker, comprised of the Minister for Agriculture, Rural and Maritime Development and National Disaster Management, Inia Seruiratu, Minister for Fisheries, Semi Koroilavesau, Minister for Forests, Osea Naiqamu and Minister for Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations, Jone Usamate.

They attended the IPU hearing at the joint invitation of the president of the Inter-Parliamentary Union, Saber Chowdhury and the president of the 71st Session of the United Nations General Assembly, Peter Thomson.

The Fiji Delegation emphasised the importance of the ocean to Pacific Small Island Developing States and our dependence upon it for our livelihood.

In the margins of the first day of the hearing, the Speaker had a bilateral meeting with Martin Chungong, the secretary-general to the IPU.

She updated Mr Chungong on the progress of activities implemented so far by the Fijian Parliament under the IPU.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64200.6230
JPY 56.179253.1792
GBP 0.39150.3835
EUR 0.45960.4476
NZD 0.68640.6534
AUD 0.64160.6166
USD 0.49280.4758

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 17th February, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. 7s players receive contracts
  2. Vosarogo living his dream
  3. 17,000 jobs
  4. $2.32 condemns workers to life of poverty
  5. Assessors changed
  6. 7s coach releases Jasa for wedding
  7. Landslides wipe out farms, crops
  8. Mass drugs distribution
  9. Queries over formal charges
  10. Villagers suffer from heavy downpours

Top Stories this Week

  1. "I just love him" Tuesday (14 Feb)
  2. Life in prison Thursday (16 Feb)
  3. Fijian rose of England Sunday (12 Feb)
  4. Mum, son rushed to hospital with burns Sunday (12 Feb)
  5. Ala and Sunia Sunday (12 Feb)
  6. Four new finds Tuesday (14 Feb)
  7. Mum dies from burns Tuesday (14 Feb)
  8. A canecutter to a restaurateur Tuesday (14 Feb)
  9. Acid leak at lami Thursday (16 Feb)
  10. Keeping it in the family Tuesday (14 Feb)