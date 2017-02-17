/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Fiji Parliament Speaker Dr Jiko Luveni (right) with other delegates from Fiji challenges on oceans and climate change at the IPU hearing. Picture: SUPPLIED/LUKE DAUNIVALU

SPEAKER of Parliament Dr Jiko Luveni attended the annual Parliamentary Hearing of the Inter-Parliamentary Union at the United Nations headquarters in New York on Tuesday.

The main focus of the inter-parliamentary hearing was on ocean issues under Sustainable Development Goal 14.

The high-level Fiji delegation, led by the Speaker, comprised of the Minister for Agriculture, Rural and Maritime Development and National Disaster Management, Inia Seruiratu, Minister for Fisheries, Semi Koroilavesau, Minister for Forests, Osea Naiqamu and Minister for Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations, Jone Usamate.

They attended the IPU hearing at the joint invitation of the president of the Inter-Parliamentary Union, Saber Chowdhury and the president of the 71st Session of the United Nations General Assembly, Peter Thomson.

The Fiji Delegation emphasised the importance of the ocean to Pacific Small Island Developing States and our dependence upon it for our livelihood.

In the margins of the first day of the hearing, the Speaker had a bilateral meeting with Martin Chungong, the secretary-general to the IPU.

She updated Mr Chungong on the progress of activities implemented so far by the Fijian Parliament under the IPU.