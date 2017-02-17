Awards to highlight post-Winston recovery

/ Front page / News

ORGANISERS of the ANZ Fiji Excellence in Tourism Awards will acknowledge Fiji's recovery post-Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston during the awards this weekend, says organising committee chair Olivia Mavoa.

She said preparations for the event were progressing well.

"This year we are taking a project of congratulating the industry and the country for how we have recovered post-Winston and it has shown in the results of the industry's performance last year," she said.

"We had a 5 per cent increase in visitor arrivals, which was unexpected but welcome. On top of that, we had the Fiji 7s men's team who won gold medal at the Olympics and the release of Moana."

Ms Mavoa said this was an opportune time to congratulate the industry and country on its recovery despite the challenges faced.