Counselling services for students

Litia Cava
Friday, February 17, 2017

STUDENTS who were victims of alleged bullying at Queen Victoria School in Tailevu will undergo psychosocial counselling.

Permanent secretary for the Ministry of Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation, Dr Josefa Koroivueta said the ministry's child protection team would work with the Education Ministry to address the issue.

Dr Koroivueta said the exercise was part of the ministry's support role.

"The counselling program is targeted to help students who are victims of the alleged assault cases, to help them get back to their normal life and preventing other potentially traumatic situations associated with the experience they had gone through," he said.

Reports of students alleging they were subjected to multiple beatings and bullying by senior boys, prefects and at least one teacher surfaced last week.








