Request for mortuary

+ Enlarge this image Several Navosa chiefs have placed a request for a mortuary to be built in the highlands. Picture: FT FILE

SEVERAL Navosa chiefs requested that a mortuary be built in the highlands.

They say they face problems during inclement weather in transporting bodies to the Sigatoka Hospital mortuary. Sometimes they have to strap corpses on to tubes and float them across rivers.

Tui Namataku Ratu Joseva Vatureba said the request for a mortuary to be built in the highlands was a longstanding issue.

"The conditions in Navosa are difficult and if we have a mortuary near the highlands then it would be easier for us, instead of having to bring bodies to Sigatoka," he said.

The health centre in Navosa is based at Keyasi Village

Ratu Joseva said during inclement weather, it was customary for those in the highlands to bury the dead a day after and follow the traditional processes after the burial.

Tui Madudu Ratu Joni Vagaudaraulai said he had heard of the requests, but understood that those in the highlands and islands did what they could to bury their dead.

"We understand that it's difficult up at the highlands and if it does eventuate, it's good. But if we look at it properly it's easier to have the dead buried early rather than prolonging the process," he said. "I know for a fact that those in Vatulele bury the dead the next day unless they have the financial means to transport the body across.

"It depends really on the Government. It's definitely not something that can materialise within the next year or so, that is what I believe."

Nadroga Navosa provincial administrator Peni Koro said they were aware of the requests.

"This issue is with the Ministry of Health," he said.

Minister for Health and Medical Services Rosy Akbar said she had not been made aware of the request.