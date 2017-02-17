Akbar takes note

/ Front page / News

MINISTER for Health and Medical Services Rosy Akbar is committed to looking into several complaints against doctors on alleged misdiagnosis that led to several deaths.

Responding to queries at Yako Village, Nadroga, on Wednesday, Ms Akbar said she was unaware of specific cases and needed time to look into the matter.

In October 2016, the ministry had indicated it was investigating a complaint made with reference to the death of seven-month-old Setareki Ravato of Namoli Village in Lautoka.

The deceased's parent's claimed his death was because of the negligence of doctors.

In December last year, Mereseini Naravu of Sabeto lodged a similar complaint.

Her grandson Taitusi Tuivanuavou died from an appendix issue which was initially diagnosed as a digestion problem.

MOH media liaison officer Anshoo Chandra earlier told this newspaper that investigations into the complaint were continuing.