Fiji Time: 7:38 PM on Friday 17 February

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Healthy choices picture wins NCD award

Vishaal Kumar
Friday, February 17, 2017

THE picture of a fi­ve-year-old boy making healthy choices at a grocery store was chosen as one of the four winners of the first "Focus on Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) in the Pacific" photography competition last week.

The regional competition, launched during World Diabetes Day on November 14 last year by the Pacific Community (SPC), aimed to bring into focus the immense impact that NCDs had on Pacific Islands economies and homes, as well as how they could be prevented and managed.

Annabel Lyman from Palau, who took the photo of the boy, said it was important to maintain a healthy lifestyle.

Christopher Surla from Guam won the NCD prevention category with a photo highlighting the importance of physical activity in NCD prevention.

Caroline Apaisam's winning photo from the Federated States of Micronesia demonstrated the social impact of NCDs.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64200.6230
JPY 56.179253.1792
GBP 0.39150.3835
EUR 0.45960.4476
NZD 0.68640.6534
AUD 0.64160.6166
USD 0.49280.4758

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 17th February, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. 7s players receive contracts
  2. Vosarogo living his dream
  3. 17,000 jobs
  4. $2.32 condemns workers to life of poverty
  5. Assessors changed
  6. 7s coach releases Jasa for wedding
  7. Landslides wipe out farms, crops
  8. Mass drugs distribution
  9. Queries over formal charges
  10. Villagers suffer from heavy downpours

Top Stories this Week

  1. "I just love him" Tuesday (14 Feb)
  2. Life in prison Thursday (16 Feb)
  3. Fijian rose of England Sunday (12 Feb)
  4. Mum, son rushed to hospital with burns Sunday (12 Feb)
  5. Ala and Sunia Sunday (12 Feb)
  6. Four new finds Tuesday (14 Feb)
  7. Mum dies from burns Tuesday (14 Feb)
  8. A canecutter to a restaurateur Tuesday (14 Feb)
  9. Acid leak at lami Thursday (16 Feb)
  10. Keeping it in the family Tuesday (14 Feb)