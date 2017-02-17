Healthy choices picture wins NCD award

/ Front page / News

THE picture of a fi­ve-year-old boy making healthy choices at a grocery store was chosen as one of the four winners of the first "Focus on Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) in the Pacific" photography competition last week.

The regional competition, launched during World Diabetes Day on November 14 last year by the Pacific Community (SPC), aimed to bring into focus the immense impact that NCDs had on Pacific Islands economies and homes, as well as how they could be prevented and managed.

Annabel Lyman from Palau, who took the photo of the boy, said it was important to maintain a healthy lifestyle.

Christopher Surla from Guam won the NCD prevention category with a photo highlighting the importance of physical activity in NCD prevention.

Caroline Apaisam's winning photo from the Federated States of Micronesia demonstrated the social impact of NCDs.