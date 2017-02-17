Devi follows a tough training regime

/ Front page / News

FOR Vodafone Fiji ATH Foundation's executive officer Ambalika Devi, being the face of Vodafone mFitness means living a healthy life and being an example to the public.

Ms Devi said it was a bit difficult for her to squeeze a training regime into her busy schedule, considering the number of social activities she had to attend to daily.

However, she managed to achieve this one way or another by finding time to burn those calories.

"As a result, I gradually lost weight — from 104 kilograms to 74kg and now sitting on 80kg.

However, I wish to maintain my weight below 80kg in a year and slowly revert to 76," she said.

"Therefore, I have stuck to a training schedule and healthy eating as a way of achieving this target.

"To achieve maintaining this weight level, I believe that 70 per cent of the work has to concentrate on food, while 30 per cent has to do with training."

Ms Devi believes in the old adage "You are what you eat".

"I believe in a diet that strengthens the immune system and the defence system," she said.

"Many believe that we need to train for strength while I believe that we need to train for resistance and flexibility.

"The main objective of training is to condition the body to deal with the changes it is subjected to daily."

Ms Devi's detox tips:

* Half teaspoon baking soda and quarter glass apple cider on empty stomach (You may wish to seek advice from doctor or read more);

* You can even drink the same before eating fatty fast food or red meat; and

* Raw haldi (fresh turmeric) juice is a must because it keeps the liver in good health.

Meals:

* No to white rice. Only complex carbs with drops of lemon;

* Big bowl of salad;

* Pumpkin in food is a must;

* As much green and real food unprocessed and no additives and preservatives;

* If you cheat daily, health will be affected, however have a cheat day once a week;

* Any diet requires discipline and it has to go with exercise; and

* Best to focus on eating healthy.