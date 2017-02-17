Eat, and live healthy

/ Front page / News

THE Ministry of Health and Medical Services, in collaboration with Courts and Sports World, gave a exercising bike, a steamer and school backpacks to the people of Yako Village in Nadroga on Wednesday.

The gift packs are part of the ministry's initiative to promote healthy living.

Having dedicated February as a fitness month, Health and Medical Services Minister Rosy Akbar said she hoped villagers would take a proactive approach and eat good food as well as exercise on a daily basis.

"I heard there are already five amputees in the village and this is serious," she said.

"The message that I would like to leave is that if we do not look after our health, there are a lot of costs associated with it," she said.

"Not only does the person lose his or her limb.

"He or she loses the ability to go out and work.

"There is financial burden on the family, there is financial burden on the health sector and as a Government, we are promoting people to take responsibility for their health."

Yako Village headman Samisoni Raidriwa said they were grateful for the contribution.

"We are grateful to the Government for giving us the equipment and I believe it will go a long way in helping villagers maintain healthy living," he said.

Ms Akbar said the equipment was for all the 68 households in the village to use.