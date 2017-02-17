Assessors changed

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Lawyer Iqbal Khan with Nausheen Mezbeen Hussain coming out from the High court in Suva yestetrday.Picture ATU RASEA

THE High Court in Suva yesterday ruled that the trial against a woman facing money laundering related charges will begin before a new panel of assessors.

Nausheen Mezbeen Hussain appeared before Justice Achala Wengappuli.

She is charged with one count of theft, one count of obtaining property by deception and one count of money laundering.

The accused was an employee of the company, Art and Soul when the alleged incident took place in 2014.

It is alleged that during this time, every cheque with the complainant's signature used to bear attachments of an Excel spreadsheet which contained the breakdown of involved payments that was approved by him.

She is represented by Lautoka lawyer Iqbal Khan, while Janita Prasad is representing the State.

Ms Hussain had made an application earlier this week for the full disclosure of the documents and sought to justify her request by stating that from the beginning all payments were made with the consent of the complainant after he sighted full particulars of the payment which was approved by him.

Thus, the State yesterday tendered in additional set of disclosures because of the non-availability of the documents which were acquired by the accused.

Justice Wengappuli ruled to discharge the present panel of assessors from giving opinions on the counts on the information before its amendment and the trial for the accused to recommence afresh.

The matter has been adjourned to March 28.