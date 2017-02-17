Fiji Time: 7:37 PM on Friday 17 February

NFP ordered to pay $2000 to Saneem

Litia Cava
Friday, February 17, 2017

THE application made by the National Federation Party (NFP) against Supervisor of Elections and the Registrar of Political Parties, Mohammed Saneem was dismissed by the High Court in Suva yesterday.

The High Court also ordered NFP to pay Mr Saneem $2000 as costs of appeal within the next 14 days.

Mr Saneem had suspended NFP from functioning as a political party last year under the powers conferred upon him by section 19 of the Political Parties Decrees on the ground that the party had failed to comply with provisions that the auditor who certified the party's accounts did not have a Certificate of Public Practice.

In his judgment, Judge Justice Lyone Seneviratne said it was a statutory requirement that every chartered accountant must hold a Certificate of Public Practice which enables them to offer their services.








