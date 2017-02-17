Fiji Time: 7:38 PM on Friday 17 February

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Chemical spill contained

Mere Naleba
Friday, February 17, 2017

FIREFIGHTERS on Wednesday night responded to a chemical spill emergency call and quick action resulted in the prevention of sulphric acid spilling on to the Lami Harbour front.

A statement by the National Fire Authority said its men responded to an incident where a 10-wheeler truck carrying a 20-feet container was involved in an accident.

The accident resulted in two of its containers containing sulphuric acid damaged and the acid spilling on to the road.

"The firefighters managed to quickly contain the spillage using sand and soil bund as they neutralised and cleaned up the surrounding areas," the statement said.

"The owners of the cargo have since safely removed their cargo to their premises. The Department of Environment has also been notified."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64200.6230
JPY 56.179253.1792
GBP 0.39150.3835
EUR 0.45960.4476
NZD 0.68640.6534
AUD 0.64160.6166
USD 0.49280.4758

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 17th February, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. 7s players receive contracts
  2. Vosarogo living his dream
  3. 17,000 jobs
  4. $2.32 condemns workers to life of poverty
  5. Assessors changed
  6. 7s coach releases Jasa for wedding
  7. Landslides wipe out farms, crops
  8. Mass drugs distribution
  9. Queries over formal charges
  10. Villagers suffer from heavy downpours

Top Stories this Week

  1. "I just love him" Tuesday (14 Feb)
  2. Life in prison Thursday (16 Feb)
  3. Fijian rose of England Sunday (12 Feb)
  4. Mum, son rushed to hospital with burns Sunday (12 Feb)
  5. Ala and Sunia Sunday (12 Feb)
  6. Four new finds Tuesday (14 Feb)
  7. Mum dies from burns Tuesday (14 Feb)
  8. A canecutter to a restaurateur Tuesday (14 Feb)
  9. Acid leak at lami Thursday (16 Feb)
  10. Keeping it in the family Tuesday (14 Feb)