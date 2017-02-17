Chemical spill contained

/ Front page / News

FIREFIGHTERS on Wednesday night responded to a chemical spill emergency call and quick action resulted in the prevention of sulphric acid spilling on to the Lami Harbour front.

A statement by the National Fire Authority said its men responded to an incident where a 10-wheeler truck carrying a 20-feet container was involved in an accident.

The accident resulted in two of its containers containing sulphuric acid damaged and the acid spilling on to the road.

"The firefighters managed to quickly contain the spillage using sand and soil bund as they neutralised and cleaned up the surrounding areas," the statement said.

"The owners of the cargo have since safely removed their cargo to their premises. The Department of Environment has also been notified."