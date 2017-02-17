Fiji Time: 7:38 PM on Friday 17 February

Court to decide on Times boss travel appeal

Litia Cava
Friday, February 17, 2017

THE Court of Appeal will today deliver its judgement on whether to allow Fiji Times Ltd general manager and publisher, Hank Arts to leave for New Zealand tonight.

Mr Arts had applied for a change to his bail conditions so he could travel to New Zealand to attend his daughter's wedding tomorrow. Initial application was dismissed by Justice Thushara Rajasinghe in the High Court in Suva.

Yesterday, the hearing for the notice of leave to appeal and the appeal was heard before president of the Fiji Court of Appeal, Justice William Calanchini and Justices Suresh Chandra and Janaka Bandara.

Mr Arts' lawyer Feizal Haniff informed the court that Mr Arts was willing to forfeit his two properties worth $2.4 million and also his accrued balance of his Fiji National Provident Fund (FNPF) as security to ensure his return to Fiji after attending his daughter's wedding.

The respondent, responded that Mr Arts was a flight risk because he was a New Zealand citizen and had family ties there.

Mr Arts is facing charges of inciting communal antagonism.

He is charged with Nai Lalakai editor Anare Ravula, The Fiji Times editor-in-chief Fred Wesley, The Fiji Times Ltd and contributor Josaia Waqabaca with one count of inciting communal antagonism in relation to an article published by the iTaukei language newspaper, Nai Lalakai last year.








