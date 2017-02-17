Surgeries begin

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Team of surgeons from India with local doctors at the Lautoka Hospital. Picture: SUPPLIED

A TEAM of specialists from India will start performing advanced orthopedic surgeries at the Lautoka Hospital today.

The specialists have been brought to the country by Sahyadri Specialty Pacific Hospital Ltd Fiji (SSPHL).

It is after a lapse of about three years that the Indian specialists are in the country to perform hip and knee replacement surgeries.

Dr Nilesh Jagtap, an ortho surgeon who has experience working in US and Canada, is leading the team.

After checking patients, he said the problems in Fijian patients were more severe when compared with India.

The team is expected to perform two orthopedic surgeries today and more in the coming days.

Meanwhile, a team of specialists also brought to the country by SSPHL is performing open heart surgeries at Colonial War Memorial Hospital in Suva.

SSPHL Fiji director Professor Manu Munibhargav said last night six open heart surgeries had been performed successfully so far.

"We have three patients booked for surgeries tomorrow (today) and we are looking for more patients to come forward for the lifesaving procedure," he said.

"Like previous visits, we are also organising financial assistance from donors in New Zealand for patients who cannot afford the full cost of the surgeries.

"In the past, we organised $5000 assistance for each patient and we have made similar arrangements for five needy patients so far this time."

The cost of the surgery has been fixed by the Government at $25,000 for Fiji citizens.

Dr Chandrashekhar Kulkarni is leading the heart surgery team.