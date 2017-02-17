Rain tied to disturbance

/ Front page / News

RAIN associated with tropical disturbance 12F will continue to affect the Fiji Group in the coming days and this could lead to flash flooding.

Fiji Meteorological Service director Ravind Kumar said a heavy rain warning remained in force for the country as an active trough of low pressure remained slow moving over the northern parts of Fiji.

"Associated cloud and rain continues to affect most parts of the country," he said.

"Periods of rain, heavy at times, continue to affect the northern parts of the country, thus increasing the chances of flash flooding."

A strong wind warning is in force for land areas of Vanua Levu, Taveuni and nearby smaller islands, northern Lau, Yasawa and Mamanuca groups and western Viti Levu. A strong wind warning is in force for all Fiji waters while a flood warning remains in force for low-lying areas and small streams adjacent to Rakiraki Town and downstream of Rakiraki.