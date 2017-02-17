Fiji Time: 7:37 PM on Friday 17 February

Students, vendors stranded

Repeka Nasiko
Friday, February 17, 2017

THE Naqoro Flats in Rakiraki was under water with dozens of vehicles and people left stranded on either side of the entrance to the town early yesterday.

Schoolchildren were forced to disembark their public and rural-licensed vehicles and walk in knee-high floodwaters to Penang High School.

Market vendor Epeli Natau said students were still trying to make their way to school at 11am yesterday.

"Most of the buses and vans did not want to risk going through the flooded road," he said.

"So they just waited, until the water went down.

Mr Natau who travelled more than 30 kilometres from Tokaimalo district was waiting for floodwaters to recede so he could go about his business.

He was part of a group of villagers heading to the Vaileka market with their crops and vegetables.

Yesterday, a strong wind warning and a heavy rain alert was in force for most parts of the group.

The Fiji Meteorologial Service office issued a flood warning for low-lying areas adjacent to Rakiraki Town.








