Villagers suffer from heavy downpours

LAST week's heavy downpours forced a few families in a village in Tokaimalo, Ra, to move in together as their makeshift homes and tents were blown away by strong winds.

The families from Maneyava Village have been living under structures put with recycled iron sheets and tents reinforced with ropes to withstand the current inclement weather.

Maneyava villager Onisivoro Tavisa said as the recent heavy downpours continued to persist, most families were worried about losing what little was left of their homes.

"The roofs are leaking and we have to move our beddings to a place where there is no water coming through," he said.

"In a house we have about two or three families sharing a small space.

"And other places, people have to make do with tents. They put out their mats and beddings for the night and then store it away in a corner of the house. When it rains we have to cover everything up. Last week, there was a heavy rain that came with very strong wind.

"Two tents were blown away. We've lost our farms and one family lost their tent in a landslide."