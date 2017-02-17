Legal officer vets file

/ Front page / News

THE case file relating to an alleged police assault that happened in Naibalebale, Cakaudrove in March 2015 is being vetted by a legal officer as per procedures.

Responding to questions from this newspaper yesterday, a statement from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions stated the files would then be reviewed by a divisional manager.

The statement said the legal officer and the divisional manager would then forward their recommendations to the DPP.

"The DPP will then make the final decision following recommendations of the two officers. In regards to this particular matter, the same is being done and once charges are laid, if any, we will inform you," the statement said.

Earlier on, the Niulala family raised their concern with this newspaper after not hearing from police or the justice system on whether police personnel had been taken to task for allegedly assaulting their father during a drug raid.