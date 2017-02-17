Fiji Time: 7:38 PM on Friday 17 February

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Legal officer vets file

Luke Rawalai
Friday, February 17, 2017

THE case file relating to an alleged police assault that happened in Naibalebale, Cakaudrove in March 2015 is being vetted by a legal officer as per procedures.

Responding to questions from this newspaper yesterday, a statement from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions stated the files would then be reviewed by a divisional manager.

The statement said the legal officer and the divisional manager would then forward their recommendations to the DPP.

"The DPP will then make the final decision following recommendations of the two officers. In regards to this particular matter, the same is being done and once charges are laid, if any, we will inform you," the statement said.

Earlier on, the Niulala family raised their concern with this newspaper after not hearing from police or the justice system on whether police personnel had been taken to task for allegedly assaulting their father during a drug raid.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64200.6230
JPY 56.179253.1792
GBP 0.39150.3835
EUR 0.45960.4476
NZD 0.68640.6534
AUD 0.64160.6166
USD 0.49280.4758

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 17th February, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. 7s players receive contracts
  2. Vosarogo living his dream
  3. 17,000 jobs
  4. $2.32 condemns workers to life of poverty
  5. Assessors changed
  6. 7s coach releases Jasa for wedding
  7. Landslides wipe out farms, crops
  8. Mass drugs distribution
  9. Queries over formal charges
  10. Villagers suffer from heavy downpours

Top Stories this Week

  1. "I just love him" Tuesday (14 Feb)
  2. Life in prison Thursday (16 Feb)
  3. Fijian rose of England Sunday (12 Feb)
  4. Mum, son rushed to hospital with burns Sunday (12 Feb)
  5. Ala and Sunia Sunday (12 Feb)
  6. Four new finds Tuesday (14 Feb)
  7. Mum dies from burns Tuesday (14 Feb)
  8. A canecutter to a restaurateur Tuesday (14 Feb)
  9. Acid leak at lami Thursday (16 Feb)
  10. Keeping it in the family Tuesday (14 Feb)