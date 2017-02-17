Fiji Time: 7:37 PM on Friday 17 February

Queries over formal charges

Luke Rawalai
Friday, February 17, 2017

THE authorities are yet to clarify whether a woman who was allegedly raped at the Vaturekuka Corrections Centre in Labasa late last year had been kept in custody under formal charges.

Yesterday, the Fiji Corrections Service directed questions from this newspaper to the Fiji Police Force, saying they are only responsible for the custody of inmates.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro yesterday said they would not comment on the issue and that the allegations needed to be clarified by the Fiji Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission.

Earlier, the commission had raised its concerns regarding allegations that the inmate was detained without being charged.

Commission's director Ashwin Raj had visited the inmate early last month to investigate the alleged incident.

Mr Raj had said the commission noted with concern that the inmate was not detained at a proper female facility.

He said they discovered the inmate was detained from May 2016 without being charged.

He had also said then that it was still unclear from their investigations whether the victim was a minor.

When contacted for a comment yesterday, Mr Raj chose not to comment on the issue, saying he was awaiting further information from police.

Mr Raj said they would make a public statement on the matter once they had the necessary information.








