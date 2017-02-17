Fiji Time: 7:38 PM on Friday 17 February

Weather changes affect income

Serafina Silaitoga
Friday, February 17, 2017

CHANGES in the weather pattern over the years have affected income for many villagers in Macuata who depend on root crops.

At the Community Centred Conservation (C3) bu­si­ness training workshop held in Labasa yesterday, villagers said the sizes of root crops had diminished because of changes in the weather.

This, they said, forced them to drop prices at market level.

C3 program officer Maleli Qera said the training aimed to equip villagers with the business knowledge, allowing them to run successful long-term projects.

"Our participants have shared how their income dropped over the years because the sizes of dalo and cassava have gone smaller," he said. "Ten years ago, they would sell a bundle of dalo for $20 but today, they will sell the same bundle size for $10 because the crops are much smaller. So that is $10 difference to their income of one bundle dalo. If they used to earn $200 from selling 10 bundles of dalo 10 years ago, then today they only earn $100 from 10 bundles."

Mr Qera said farmers had discussed the prolonged dry weather, saying it never used to happen.








