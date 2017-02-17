Climate impact

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image C3 program officer Maleli Qera explains an issue to the participants at the workshop in Labasa. Picture: SERAFINA SILAITOGA

DETERIORATING coral conditions, impacted by elements of climate change, has forced Kia islanders to travel out of their own Macuata Province for fishing activities.

The villagers who have worked with officers of the Community Centred Conservation (C3) shared at a business training workshop in Labasa yesterday that they had seen depleting stock in their iqoliqoli (traditional fishing grounds).

C3 program officer Maleli Qera said over the past five years of working on the island, they had seen how schools of fish quickly changed their habitats around the iqoliqoli.

"In our survey and work on the Bainivualiku reef, we usually see schools of fish living and feeding off the reef, but when we return after few weeks or months to the same spot, they have disappeared," he said.

"So the temperature of water usually chases them from their habitat and the coral bleaching as well.

"We have seen corals dying because of bleaching."

Ten years ago Ratu Orisi Vukicanavanua, a villager and fisherman, said this never used to happen.

"It is getting worse and even though there are some fish around our island, we can't get other seafood like sea cucumber (beche-de-mer), which is of high value," he said.

"That is why we travel to Bua to look for sea cucumber and other marine life sold to Chinese buyers.

"Most times when we travel towards Bua waters, we camp out at sea for about two nights and we need to because we need the money."

Another villager, Emosi Tumania, said the marine life in the iqoliqoli continued to decrease.

"So we have gone out to Bua in search of fish so we can sell to the market and earn a good income," he said. "Otherwise, if we remain and depend on our iqoliqoli around the island, we will not earn much."