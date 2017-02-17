Police custody training aims to raise standards

/ Front page / News

Police Commissioner Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho (left) and Ashwin Raj Director of the Fiji Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission during the opening of the Police Custody Workshop by the Commissioner of Police Brigadier General Sitiveni Qil

SOCIETY is aware of their rights and will no longer remain silent, says Commissioner of Police Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho.

He made the comment yesterday while addressing more than 20 senior police officers attending a Police Custody Workshop organised by the United Nations Development Fund.

Brig-Gen Qiliho reminded his officers of the importance of respecting those in their custody, saying the 2013 Constitution gives Fijian citizens the right to freedom from torture of any kind, whether it is physical, mental or emotional torture.

He said Fijians had the right to freedom from any kind of cruel, inhumane, degrading or disproportionately severe treatment or punishment.

"What you are going to learn from the facilitators is a means of improving your ways," he said.

"The only reason issues are being raised about our conduct, particularly about persons in our custody, is because we simply fail to follow what is required of us. Remember the suspects you are dealing with breathe the same air, bleed just like you and I, and need food and water to survive."

Brig-Gen Qiliho said most often complaints on the conduct of police officers brought to his attention were simply because officers did not abide by the rules and regulations of the police force.

"This as they say is a setting stone so we have had to align our work accordingly, especially as it is not a malleable piece of law.

"Officers, we need to understand that we are no longer working in isolation, and we are in a time where society is aware of their rights and is no longer going to keep silent.

"We will never be able to please everyone, we can at least try and control the negatives, and this simply means doing what you are supposed to be doing because it is the right thing to do.

"This should not be difficult as it is already an integral aspect of policing and in line of the protection of human rights."