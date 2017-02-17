Fiji Time: 7:38 PM on Friday 17 February

Flotsam and jeTsam

Editor
Friday, February 17, 2017

THREE friends had gathered for some whiskey in a land far away.

Beachcomber was told that while Mr Fiji was sitting outside the house, the hosts were inside preparing "chaser" and dinner.

One of them was walking around the kitchen when he heard a rattling sound.

Thinking there was something inside, he quickly went to the friend outside, a bit scared and confused.

He told Mr Fiji about the rattling sound and that it could be a rattlesnake.

Beachcomber heard the two friends went into the kitchen in search of the source of the mysterious sound while the third guy kept preparing dinner.

They searched high and low until they got tired and sat down to continue drinking.

Sipping their whiskey as they caught their breath they realised the sound was from the third friend who had a problem of chattering teeth.

The whiskey tasted much better after that.








