Poster competition to improve financial literacy

FINANCIAL institutions in the country have once again geared up in support of the education system by sponsoring the National Poster Competition, earmarked to improve the level of financial literacy for Fiji's school students.

With the theme of this year's competition titled "Li'l Champs can be Money Wi$e too!", Education Minister Dr Mahendra Reddy said improving the level of financial literacy remained an important challenge faced by Government in emerging economies.

"As such, to ensure our future generations are financially savvy, we need to advocate and promote financial education from an early age," he said.

"The key objective of this initiative is to raise awareness and understanding of savings and investment opportunities in Fiji.

"This poster competition is expected to be a fun-filled activity for the children, however, we envisage that in doing so they will be inquisitive to start asking the right questions about savings and investments."

The competition is divided in three categories, Years 1 to 3 have the theme Saving, Sharing and Spending Wisely.

Years 4 to 6 have the theme Budgeting — Save for a Better Future and the third category is Years 7 and 8 with the theme Invest and grow your Money.

Each category winner receives $75 cash prize and $75 worth of investment prize.

Three runners-up will be named in each category from each division and will be awarded $50 cash prize and $50 worth of investment prize.