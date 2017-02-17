Fiji Time: 7:37 PM on Friday 17 February

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Poster competition to improve financial literacy

Mere Naleba
Friday, February 17, 2017

FINANCIAL institutions in the country have once again geared up in support of the education system by sponsoring the National Poster Competition, earmarked to improve the level of financial literacy for Fiji's school students.

With the theme of this year's competition titled "Li'l Champs can be Money Wi$e too!", Education Minister Dr Mahendra Reddy said improving the level of financial literacy remained an important challenge faced by Government in emerging economies.

"As such, to ensure our future generations are financially savvy, we need to advocate and promote financial education from an early age," he said.

"The key objective of this initiative is to raise awareness and understanding of savings and investment opportunities in Fiji.

"This poster competition is expected to be a fun-filled activity for the children, however, we envisage that in doing so they will be inquisitive to start asking the right questions about savings and investments."

The competition is divided in three categories, Years 1 to 3 have the theme Saving, Sharing and Spending Wisely.

Years 4 to 6 have the theme Budgeting — Save for a Better Future and the third category is Years 7 and 8 with the theme Invest and grow your Money.

Each category winner receives $75 cash prize and $75 worth of investment prize.

Three runners-up will be named in each category from each division and will be awarded $50 cash prize and $50 worth of investment prize.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64200.6230
JPY 56.179253.1792
GBP 0.39150.3835
EUR 0.45960.4476
NZD 0.68640.6534
AUD 0.64160.6166
USD 0.49280.4758

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 17th February, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. 7s players receive contracts
  2. Vosarogo living his dream
  3. 17,000 jobs
  4. $2.32 condemns workers to life of poverty
  5. Assessors changed
  6. 7s coach releases Jasa for wedding
  7. Landslides wipe out farms, crops
  8. Mass drugs distribution
  9. Queries over formal charges
  10. Villagers suffer from heavy downpours

Top Stories this Week

  1. "I just love him" Tuesday (14 Feb)
  2. Life in prison Thursday (16 Feb)
  3. Fijian rose of England Sunday (12 Feb)
  4. Mum, son rushed to hospital with burns Sunday (12 Feb)
  5. Ala and Sunia Sunday (12 Feb)
  6. Four new finds Tuesday (14 Feb)
  7. Mum dies from burns Tuesday (14 Feb)
  8. A canecutter to a restaurateur Tuesday (14 Feb)
  9. Acid leak at lami Thursday (16 Feb)
  10. Keeping it in the family Tuesday (14 Feb)