7s players receive contracts

+ Enlarge this image Josua Vici tried to break through the deffence while Sevuloni Mocenagi and Setareki Bituniyata coming in during the Vodafone Fiji sevens squad training at Uprising Resort ground yesterday.Picture ATU RASEA

NATIONAL 7s coach Gareth Baber has confirmed that players are going through their playing contracts.

However, the Vodafone Fiji 7s mentor did not elaborate on the number of players who were given contracts saying, "that's for me to know".

"The players have been given the contracts and they are looking through it at the moment," he said.

"The FRU has given players space to go and seek counsel and talk it through with their families.

"I am hopeful in the next few weeks we will get something done on the contract and players would be a lot more comfortable with the situation."The team had a gruelling training session at the Uprising Beach Resort grounds in Pacific Harbour yesterday with players working hard at the breakdown, ruck and on their kickoffs.

Baber said he was happy with the response of the players in the training.

"The preparation is going and well on track and obviously we are addressing some of the things we want to look at after coming back from Wellington and Sydney 7s.

"Everyone is working hard in the team."

The Osea Kolinisau-captained side is placed third on the HSBC World Rugby World Sevens Series points standing with 64 points. The side is 21 points behind leaders South Africa and four points behind second-placed England.

Baber also said the news by the international media on Fiji trio Jerry Tuwai, Jasa Veremalua and Masivesi Dakuwaqa's possible switch from rugby union to rugby league were only rumours.

"It is rumours on social media. As far as I am aware they all want to play for Fiji and they love to play for Fiji. The families of these players are here in Fiji.

"I have not been contacted by anyone of them saying they are going in the rugby league or in any other part of the world."

Baber is expected to name his team next week.