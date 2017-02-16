/ Front page / News

Update: 5:40PM EXPECT more rain and possible flash floods.

This is the forecast from the Fiji Meteorological Services (FMS) as an active trough of low pressure remains slow moving over northern parts of Fiji.

FMS director Ravind Kumar said a heavy rain warning remained in force for the country.

"Associated cloud and rain continues to affect most parts of the country," he said.

"Periods of rain, heavy at times, continue to affect the northern parts of the country, thus increasing the chances of flash flooding."

A strong wind warning is also in force for land areas of Vanua Levu, Taveuni and nearby smaller islands, northern Lau, Yasawa and Mamanuca groups and western Viti Levu.

A strong wind warning is also in force for all Fiji waters while a flood warning remains in force for low lying areas and small streams adjacent to Rakiraki Town and downstream of Rakiraki.

A flood alert is in place for low lying areas and small stream adjacent to Dreketilailai and downstream of Qawa River and other major rivers for the whole of Fiji.