Update: 5:40PM EXPECT more rain and possible flash floods.
This is the
forecast from the Fiji Meteorological Services (FMS) as an active trough of low
pressure remains slow moving over northern parts of Fiji.
FMS
director Ravind Kumar said a heavy rain warning remained in force for the
country.
"Associated
cloud and rain continues to affect most parts of the country," he said.
"Periods of
rain, heavy at times, continue to affect the northern parts of the country,
thus increasing the chances of flash flooding."
A strong
wind warning is also in force for land areas of Vanua Levu, Taveuni and nearby
smaller islands, northern Lau, Yasawa and Mamanuca groups and western Viti
Levu.
A strong
wind warning is also in force for all Fiji waters while a flood warning remains
in force for low lying areas and small streams adjacent to Rakiraki Town and
downstream of Rakiraki.
A flood
alert is in place for low lying areas and small stream adjacent to
Dreketilailai and downstream of Qawa River and other major rivers for the whole
of Fiji.