Fiji Time: 10:17 PM on Thursday 16 February

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Red house too strong

ERONI TUINUKU
Thursday, February 16, 2017

Update: 5:33PM THE Red house of Suva Muslim College proved too strong as the house displayed overwhelming strength and speed at their inter-house that was held at the ANZ stadium today.

The house was announced winners winning 25 gold followed by Blue house with 24 gold, Green house was placed third with 18 gold and Yellow house with six gold medals.

College principal Mohammed Farook said that their plan is to train athletes to participate on the zone and the Coca Cola games.

"We saw some potential athletes, so what we are planning is to have a good inter-house, participate in the zone and qualify for the Cokes," he said.

The Red house won both the boys and girls division.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64160.6226
JPY 56.553553.5535
GBP 0.39230.3843
EUR 0.46220.4502
NZD 0.68580.6528
AUD 0.63900.6140
USD 0.49260.4756

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 16th February, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Life in prison
  2. Acid leak at lami
  3. Sandalwood farming to earn 'millions of dollars'
  4. Electricity for Taveuni
  5. Approval given for partial use of school grant
  6. Heavy rain warning
  7. Flood alert for Rakiraki town
  8. Unity talks on
  9. New challenge
  10. $693k used on province

Top Stories this Week

  1. Assault claims probe Friday (10 Feb)
  2. "I just love him" Tuesday (14 Feb)
  3. Fijian rose of England Sunday (12 Feb)
  4. Mum, son rushed to hospital with burns Sunday (12 Feb)
  5. Life in prison Thursday (16 Feb)
  6. Four new finds Tuesday (14 Feb)
  7. Ala and Sunia Sunday (12 Feb)
  8. Mum dies from burns Tuesday (14 Feb)
  9. A canecutter to a restaurateur Tuesday (14 Feb)
  10. Close call Friday (10 Feb)