Red house too strong

+ Enlarge this image Kolinio Rainimeo of red house finishes first during the junior boys 4x100m relay during the Suva Muslim College interhouse at the ANZ Stadium in Suva today. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA

Update: 5:33PM THE Red house of Suva Muslim College proved too strong as the house displayed overwhelming strength and speed at their inter-house that was held at the ANZ stadium today.

The house was announced winners winning 25 gold followed by Blue house with 24 gold, Green house was placed third with 18 gold and Yellow house with six gold medals.

College principal Mohammed Farook said that their plan is to train athletes to participate on the zone and the Coca Cola games.

"We saw some potential athletes, so what we are planning is to have a good inter-house, participate in the zone and qualify for the Cokes," he said.

The Red house won both the boys and girls division.