High court dismisses NFP's appeal

NASIK SWAMI
Thursday, February 16, 2017

THE Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem was correct in suspending the National Federation Party (NFP) last year.

The High Court in Suva today ruled in favour of Mr Saneem's decision to suspend the party.

In his judgment, Judge Justice Lyone Seneviratne said that NFP's appeal was dismissed and the appellants have been ordered to pay the Registrar of Parties $2,000 as costs of the appeal within 14 days from today.

The Registrar of Political Parties had suspended NFP from functioning as a political party under the powers conferred upon him by section 19 of the Political Parties Decree on the ground that the NFP had failed to comply with provisions that the auditor who certified that party's accounts submitted by the NFP did not have a Certificate of Public Practice.

Justice Seneviratne said the decision of the Registrar of Political Parties that NFP was in breach of the Political Parties Decree was correct.

NFP leader, Professor Biman Prasad told The Fiji Times that the party was in talks with its lawyers to seek further advice.








