Weather update: Strong wind warning for most parts of Fiji

Update: 4:48PM A STRONG wind warning is now in force for the land areas of Yasawa and Mamanuca group, northern Lau group, western half of Viti Levu, Vanua Levu, Taveuni and nearby smaller islands.

The weather bulletin issued from the weather forecasting centre in Nadi at 3.38pm today also issued the heavy rain warning for the whole of Fiji as the active trough of low pressure with associated cloud and rain remains slow moving over the group.

The flood warning also remains in force for the low lying areas and small streams adjacent to Dreketilailai station and downstream of Qawa River and for the low lying areas adjacent to Rakiraki Town.

The flood alert also remains in force for low lying areas adjacent to major rivers for the whole of the country.