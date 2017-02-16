Weather update: Strong wind warning for most parts of Fiji

Update: 4:48PM A STRONG wind warning is now in force for the land areas of Yasawa and Mamanuca group, northern Lau group, western half of Viti Levu, Vanua Levu, Taveuni and nearby smaller islands.
The weather bulletin issued from the weather
forecasting centre in Nadi at 3.38pm today also issued the heavy rain warning for
the whole of Fiji as the active trough of low pressure with associated cloud
and rain remains slow moving over the group.
The
flood warning also remains in force for the low lying areas and small streams
adjacent to Dreketilailai station and downstream of Qawa River and for the low
lying areas adjacent to Rakiraki Town.
The flood alert also remains in force for low lying areas adjacent to major
rivers for the whole of the country.