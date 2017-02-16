Fiji Time: 10:17 PM on Thursday 16 February

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Weather update: Strong wind warning for most parts of Fiji

TIMOCI VULA
Thursday, February 16, 2017

Update: 4:48PM A STRONG wind warning is now in force for the land areas of Yasawa and Mamanuca group, northern Lau group, western half of Viti Levu, Vanua Levu, Taveuni and nearby smaller islands.

The weather bulletin issued from the weather forecasting centre in Nadi at 3.38pm today also issued the heavy rain warning for the whole of Fiji as the active trough of low pressure with associated cloud and rain remains slow moving over the group.

The flood warning also remains in force for the low lying areas and small streams adjacent to Dreketilailai station and downstream of Qawa River and for the low lying areas adjacent to Rakiraki Town.

The flood alert also remains in force for low lying areas adjacent to major rivers for the whole of the country.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64160.6226
JPY 56.553553.5535
GBP 0.39230.3843
EUR 0.46220.4502
NZD 0.68580.6528
AUD 0.63900.6140
USD 0.49260.4756

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 16th February, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Life in prison
  2. Acid leak at lami
  3. Sandalwood farming to earn 'millions of dollars'
  4. Electricity for Taveuni
  5. Approval given for partial use of school grant
  6. Heavy rain warning
  7. Flood alert for Rakiraki town
  8. Unity talks on
  9. New challenge
  10. $693k used on province

Top Stories this Week

  1. Assault claims probe Friday (10 Feb)
  2. "I just love him" Tuesday (14 Feb)
  3. Fijian rose of England Sunday (12 Feb)
  4. Mum, son rushed to hospital with burns Sunday (12 Feb)
  5. Life in prison Thursday (16 Feb)
  6. Four new finds Tuesday (14 Feb)
  7. Ala and Sunia Sunday (12 Feb)
  8. Mum dies from burns Tuesday (14 Feb)
  9. A canecutter to a restaurateur Tuesday (14 Feb)
  10. Close call Friday (10 Feb)