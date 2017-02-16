MSAF: Fiji Ports responsible for removing derelict vessels

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport permanent secretary Paul Bayly, closest to camera, with MSAF CEO John Tunidau during their submission today at the Parliament complex in Suva. Picture: JONACANI LALAKOBAU

Update: 4:40PM THE Maritime Safety Authority of Fiji (MSAF) is only responsible in ensuring that all harmful substances from derelict ships are removed.

MSAF chief executive officer, John Tunidau highlighted this during his presentation to the Standing Committee on Public Accounts today.

However, Mr Tunidau said Fiji Ports is responsible for removing all derelict vessels from the Harbour.

Mr Tunidau said officers from the authority are also assigned to check the vessel in order to ensure the safety and prevention of pollution.

He also stated that MSAF continues to work in ensuring to raise the profile of maritime safety and marine environmental protection obligations.