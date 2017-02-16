7s training: Baber happy with response from players

Update: 4:24PM VODAFONE Fiji 7s players had a grueling training session under the watchful eyes of coach Gareth Baber at the Uprising Beach Resort in Pacific Harbour this morning.
Missing from the training were Jasa
Veremalua, Alifereti Veitokani and Emosi Mulevoro.
Veremalua has been excused from training
as he is preparing for his wedding while Veitokani is sick and Mulevoro
had some family commitments to attend to.
Baber said he was happy with the
response from the players in the training.
The team is expected to be named next
week.