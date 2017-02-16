Fiji Time: 10:16 PM on Thursday 16 February

7s training: Baber happy with response from players

PRAVIN NARAIN
Thursday, February 16, 2017

Update: 4:24PM VODAFONE Fiji 7s players had a grueling training session under the watchful eyes of coach Gareth Baber at the Uprising Beach Resort in Pacific Harbour this morning.

Missing from the training were Jasa Veremalua, Alifereti Veitokani and Emosi Mulevoro.

Veremalua has been excused from training as he is preparing for his wedding while Veitokani is sick and Mulevoro had some family commitments to attend to.

Baber said he was happy with the response from the players in the training.

The team is expected to be named next week.








