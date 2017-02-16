One Fiji Party suspended

Update: 4:15PM THE Registrar of Political Parties has suspended the One Fiji Party for 30 days effective immediately.
The suspension follows the party contravening
Section 26 (2) of the Political Parties (Registration, Conduct, Funding and
Disclosures) Act, 2013 which requires all parties to provide to the registrar -
within three months after the end of each financial year - the record of
accounts of its income, expenditure, asset and liabilities audited by an
auditor certified by the Fiji Institute of Accounts.
"The One Fiji party was required to submit its
audited account by March 31, 2016, however, until today, we still have not
received anything despite numerous reminders being sent to the party,"
Supervisor of Elections and Registrar of Political Parties Mohammed Saneem
said.
He said the party had six days to remedy the breach
or face deregistration as a political party.
The party has also been warned that during this
period of suspension, it cannot operate, function, represent or hold itself out
to be a political party.