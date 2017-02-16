One Fiji Party suspended

/ Front page / News

Update: 4:15PM THE Registrar of Political Parties has suspended the One Fiji Party for 30 days effective immediately.

The suspension follows the party contravening Section 26 (2) of the Political Parties (Registration, Conduct, Funding and Disclosures) Act, 2013 which requires all parties to provide to the registrar - within three months after the end of each financial year - the record of accounts of its income, expenditure, asset and liabilities audited by an auditor certified by the Fiji Institute of Accounts.

"The One Fiji party was required to submit its audited account by March 31, 2016, however, until today, we still have not received anything despite numerous reminders being sent to the party," Supervisor of Elections and Registrar of Political Parties Mohammed Saneem said.

He said the party had six days to remedy the breach or face deregistration as a political party.

The party has also been warned that during this period of suspension, it cannot operate, function, represent or hold itself out to be a political party.