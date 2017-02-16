Breakers Brothers to launch second album

/ Front page / News

Update: 4:06PM MEMBERS of the public in Labasa are invited to sample the Breakers Brother's second album launch which is scheduled to take place at the Labasa Civic Centre tomorrow.

Led by renowned musician Sitiveni Lakolako, the group is made of youths who are trying to make their break into the music industry to earn a living.

Entry fee for the concert will be sold at the entrance of the Civic Centre at $5 each.

The concert will be officially launched by Commissioner North Jovesa Vocea and closed by the Divisional Police Commander Northern Verani Nakauyaca at 3pm.

Youth coordinator at the Cakaudrove Provincial Office Sekaia Malani has urged members of the public to support the worthy cause which will benefit youths who are part of the band.