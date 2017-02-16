Fiji Time: 10:17 PM on Thursday 16 February

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Breakers Brothers to launch second album

LUKE RAWALAI
Thursday, February 16, 2017

Update: 4:06PM MEMBERS of the public in Labasa are invited to sample the Breakers Brother's second album launch which is scheduled to take place at the Labasa Civic Centre tomorrow.

Led by renowned musician Sitiveni Lakolako, the group is made of youths who are trying to make their break into the music industry to earn a living.

Entry fee for the concert will be sold at the entrance of the Civic Centre at $5 each.

The concert will be officially launched by Commissioner North Jovesa Vocea and closed by the Divisional Police Commander Northern Verani Nakauyaca at 3pm.

Youth coordinator at the Cakaudrove Provincial Office Sekaia Malani has urged members of the public to support the worthy cause which will benefit youths who are part of the band.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64160.6226
JPY 56.553553.5535
GBP 0.39230.3843
EUR 0.46220.4502
NZD 0.68580.6528
AUD 0.63900.6140
USD 0.49260.4756

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 16th February, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Life in prison
  2. Acid leak at lami
  3. Sandalwood farming to earn 'millions of dollars'
  4. Electricity for Taveuni
  5. Approval given for partial use of school grant
  6. Heavy rain warning
  7. Flood alert for Rakiraki town
  8. Unity talks on
  9. New challenge
  10. $693k used on province

Top Stories this Week

  1. Assault claims probe Friday (10 Feb)
  2. "I just love him" Tuesday (14 Feb)
  3. Fijian rose of England Sunday (12 Feb)
  4. Mum, son rushed to hospital with burns Sunday (12 Feb)
  5. Life in prison Thursday (16 Feb)
  6. Four new finds Tuesday (14 Feb)
  7. Ala and Sunia Sunday (12 Feb)
  8. Mum dies from burns Tuesday (14 Feb)
  9. A canecutter to a restaurateur Tuesday (14 Feb)
  10. Close call Friday (10 Feb)