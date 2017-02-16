Fiji Time: 10:17 PM on Thursday 16 February

Tender process for 2018 General Election announced

TIMOCI VULA
Thursday, February 16, 2017

Update: 3:58PM THE Fijian Elections Office has announced the opening of the tender process for the manufacture and or supply of elections materials, particularly ballot boxes and polling kits.

The tender is open to both local and international companies.

Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem said the elections office would procure ballot boxes of the highest quality to conform to acceptable standards.

He said those ballot boxes would supplement the present stock.

"In order to assess the best candidate for these supplies, samples of materials will be required and any decision will be based on the sample and competitive pricing," Mr Saneem said.

"It is intended that all materials tendered for this year will be supplied before the end of this year."

The polling kit will contain 61 items, including stationery, barrier tapes, first aid kits, magnifiers, envelopes, ropes, batteries, seals and cards, etcetera.

Mr Saneem said preparatory works for the 2018 General Election had begun.

This year, he said they would undertake the recruitment of approximately 17,000 polling staff.

* Read more details in tomorrow's edition of The Fiji Times








