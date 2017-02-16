Officers reminded to respect suspects in custody

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Bakhodir Burkhanov (left) of UNDP, Police Commissioner Brig-Gen Sitiveni Qiliho and Ashwin Raj Director of the Fiji Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission during the launch of human rights workshop at Police Academy in Nasova today. Picture: RAMA

Update: 3:09PM POLICE Officers attending a Police Custody workshop have been reminded to treat those in their custody with respect.

Commissioner of Police Brigidier-General Sitiveni Qiliho while officially opening the workshop organised by the United Nations Development Program told those in attendance that because police work is demanding it does not excuse the behaviour of mistreating those in their custody.

"Our work is demanding and as I have seen in the initial phase of my tour of the divisions, we at HQ will need to be burning the midnight oil to address some of the challenges you are facing so that you are able to conduct your work more efficiently, however, it does not excuse our behaviour.

"If we are caught in a situation where we mistreat those in our custody- suspects are just like you and me, while they may have been caught on the wrong side of the law, remember the suspects you are dealing with breathes the same air, bleeds just like you and I and needs food and water to survive," he said.

"Officers, don't view this training as a way of criticizing your work, this is only in line with our commitment as highlighted by the honorable Prime Minister to train police officers, prison officers and members of the judiciary on international best practices for the interrogation of suspects and incarceration of prisoners."