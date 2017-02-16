Officers reminded to respect suspects in custody

Update: 3:09PM POLICE Officers attending a Police Custody workshop have been reminded to treat those in their custody with respect.
Commissioner of Police Brigidier-General Sitiveni Qiliho
while officially opening the workshop organised by the United Nations
Development Program told those in attendance that because police work is
demanding it does not excuse the behaviour of mistreating those in their
custody.
"Our work is demanding and as I have seen in the initial
phase of my tour of the divisions, we at HQ will need to be burning the
midnight oil to address some of the challenges you are facing so that you are
able to conduct your work more efficiently, however, it does not excuse our
behaviour.
"If we are caught in a situation where we mistreat those in our
custody- suspects are just like you and me, while they may have been caught on
the wrong side of the law, remember the suspects you are dealing with breathes
the same air, bleeds just like you and I and needs food and water to survive,"
he said.
"Officers, don't view this training as a way of criticizing
your work, this is only in line with our commitment as highlighted by the honorable
Prime Minister to train police officers, prison officers and members of the judiciary on international best practices for the interrogation of suspects and
incarceration of prisoners."