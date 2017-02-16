Fiji Time: 10:17 PM on Thursday 16 February

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Nadi chamber to host business forum

FELIX CHAUDHARY
Thursday, February 16, 2017

Update: 2:49PM THE Nadi Chamber of Commerce and Industry is hosting a China Business Forum tomorrow afternoon.

Chinese ambassador Zhang Ping is scheduled to deliver the opening address at the event.

Among the speakers at the event are Fiji Meteorological Service director Ravind Kumar, Fiji Architects Association president, Adish Naidu, Lu Wang from the Nalagi Hotel and Chinese Chamber of Commerce Fiji vice president Jin Ming.

The NCCI will sign a memorandum of understanding with CCCF at the forum.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64160.6226
JPY 56.553553.5535
GBP 0.39230.3843
EUR 0.46220.4502
NZD 0.68580.6528
AUD 0.63900.6140
USD 0.49260.4756

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 16th February, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Life in prison
  2. Acid leak at lami
  3. Sandalwood farming to earn 'millions of dollars'
  4. Electricity for Taveuni
  5. Approval given for partial use of school grant
  6. Heavy rain warning
  7. Flood alert for Rakiraki town
  8. Unity talks on
  9. New challenge
  10. $693k used on province

Top Stories this Week

  1. Assault claims probe Friday (10 Feb)
  2. "I just love him" Tuesday (14 Feb)
  3. Fijian rose of England Sunday (12 Feb)
  4. Mum, son rushed to hospital with burns Sunday (12 Feb)
  5. Life in prison Thursday (16 Feb)
  6. Four new finds Tuesday (14 Feb)
  7. Ala and Sunia Sunday (12 Feb)
  8. Mum dies from burns Tuesday (14 Feb)
  9. A canecutter to a restaurateur Tuesday (14 Feb)
  10. Close call Friday (10 Feb)