Nadi chamber to host business forum

Update: 2:49PM THE Nadi Chamber of Commerce and Industry is hosting a China Business Forum tomorrow afternoon.

Chinese ambassador Zhang Ping is scheduled to deliver the opening address at the event.

Among the speakers at the event are Fiji Meteorological Service director Ravind Kumar, Fiji Architects Association president, Adish Naidu, Lu Wang from the Nalagi Hotel and Chinese Chamber of Commerce Fiji vice president Jin Ming.

The NCCI will sign a memorandum of understanding with CCCF at the forum.