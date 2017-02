/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Prefects of Holy Family Primary School after the induction today. Picture SERAFINA SILAITOGA

Update: 2:29PM PREFECTS of Holy Family Primary School in Labasa have been reminded about the importance of their roles as leaders.

At the induction ceremony today, Holy Family parish priest Father Paul Tierney challenged the students to rise above their situation and do their best as leaders.

He told the prefects that their role was to help teachers maintain order and discipline in the school.