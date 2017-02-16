Court to rule on Art's appeal tomorrow

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image The Fiji Times general manager/publisher Hank Arts, left, and lawyer Feizal Haniff outside the Suva High Court this morning. Picture: JONACANI LALAKOBAU

Update: 2:20PM THE Fiji Times general manager/publisher, Hank Arts will know tomorrow whether he will be allowed to travel to New Zealand or not.

This after the Court of Appeal heard today submissions from both sides for the notice of leave to appeal.

Mr Arts had earlier asked for a bail variation in the High Court to allow him to travel to New Zealand for his daughter's wedding and also for a medical review.

This request had been dismissed.

The Court of Appeal is set to deliver the judgement tomorrow.

Mr Arts is facing charges of inciting communal antagonism.

He is charged with Nai Lalakai editor Anare Ravula, The Fiji Times editor-in-chief Fred Wesley, The Fiji Times Ltd and contributor Josaia Waqabaca with one count of inciting communal antagonism in relation to an article published by the iTaukei language newspaper, Nai Lalakai, last year.

It is alleged that Messrs Mr Waqabaca, Mr Ravula, Mr Wesley, Mr Arts and Fiji Times Ltd made, or caused to be published, a statement in the Nai Lalakai newspaper which was likely to incite dislike, antagonism or hatred of the Muslim community.