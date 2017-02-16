Business training to equip villagers

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Participants draw up their business plan at the C3 workshop in Labasa this morning. Picture SERAFINA SILAITOGA

Update: 1:46PM A BUSINESS training organised to empower rural dwellers economically is being carried out in the North.

Initiated by the Community Centred Conservation (C3), about 50 villagers from the province of Macuata are being trained to handle long-term businesses.

C3 program officer Maleli Qera said the businesses would include farming projects and village canteens to support villagers financially.

"The projects will be funded by the American Government known as USAID and it will certainly bring a lot of benefits to the villagers."