Business training to equip villagers

Update: 1:46PM A BUSINESS training organised to empower rural dwellers economically is being carried out in the North.
Initiated
by the Community Centred Conservation (C3), about 50 villagers from the
province of Macuata are being trained to handle long-term businesses.
C3
program officer Maleli Qera said the businesses would include farming
projects and village canteens to support villagers financially.
"The
projects will be funded by the American Government known as USAID and it will
certainly bring a lot of benefits to the villagers."