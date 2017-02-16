Update: 12:47PM FIJI is well on track for reaching the 2020 goal of eliminating lymphatic filariasis (LF), says acting World Health Organisation (WHO) representative in Fiji Dr Angela Merianos.
She cited the collaborative efforts of many
partners and the leadership of the Ministry of Health and Medical Services in
the progress of LF elimination in the country.
Dr Merianos acknowledged the Korean Centre for
Disease Control for its assistance to the Neglected Tropical Diseases control
program in the Pacific through its support to WHO; and drug donors Eisai for
donation of the Diethycarbamazine (DEC) tablets, and GlaxoSmithKline for
donating Albendazole tablets.
She also acknowledged the Japanese government
through WHO and JICA for providing the LF program with test kits and assistance
during the surveillance phase.
"I would like to encourage Fiji to make the most of
this last MDA round by engaging affected communities to achieve high coverage
in all eligible populations," Dr Merianos said.
"The final challenge lies in killing the last worms
so the message to these communities is 'Stop the spread of filariasis in your
community - take your tablets now'."