+ Enlarge this image Acting WHO rep Dr Angelo Merianos, MOH PS Phillip Davies and JICA representative Shunichiro Ikeda at the launch of the final phase of the Mass Drug Administration against lymphatic filariasis. Picture: FILIPE NAIGULEVU

Update: 12:47PM FIJI is well on track for reaching the 2020 goal of eliminating lymphatic filariasis (LF), says acting World Health Organisation (WHO) representative in Fiji Dr Angela Merianos.

She cited the collaborative efforts of many partners and the leadership of the Ministry of Health and Medical Services in the progress of LF elimination in the country.

Dr Merianos acknowledged the Korean Centre for Disease Control for its assistance to the Neglected Tropical Diseases control program in the Pacific through its support to WHO; and drug donors Eisai for donation of the Diethycarbamazine (DEC) tablets, and GlaxoSmithKline for donating Albendazole tablets.

She also acknowledged the Japanese government through WHO and JICA for providing the LF program with test kits and assistance during the surveillance phase.

"I would like to encourage Fiji to make the most of this last MDA round by engaging affected communities to achieve high coverage in all eligible populations," Dr Merianos said.

"The final challenge lies in killing the last worms so the message to these communities is 'Stop the spread of filariasis in your community - take your tablets now'."