Tourism plan consultation begins

Update: 12:41PM The first stakeholder consultation on the Fijian Tourism Plan 2021 was opened this morning by permanent secretary for the Ministry of Tourism, Shaheen Ali, in Suva.

"In a nutshell, the 'Fijian Tourism 2021' is a comprehensive plan that aims to address the fundamental issues facing the continued development of the Fijian tourism industry," he said.

Mr Ali said the plan and the strategies within the plan would elevate tourism to a $2.2-billion industry by the end of 2021 and today's process would bring us very close to the fruition of the plan.

The consultation was attended by Tourism Ministry and Government officials, key stakeholders in the tourism industry and members of the media.