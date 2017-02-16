Mass drug administration launched for lymphatic filariasis

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Acting WHO representative Dr Angela Merianos takes her lymphatic filariasis tablets after the launch of the Mass Drug Administration's final phase in Suva this morning. Picture: FILIPE NAIGULEVU

Update: 12:28PM THE final phase of the Mass Drug Administration (MDA) against lymphatic filariasis to be rolled out in Malolo, Taveuni and the Eastern Division beginning this month was launched at the Ministry of Health headquarters in Suva this morning.

An intensive campaign is being planned for these three MDA implementing areas, which commences on Friday February 17-24 for Malolo Island; from March 10-17 in Taveuni; and March 31 to April 7 for Lau, Kadavu and the Lomaiviti group.

Ministry of Health and Medical Services permanent secretary Phillip Davies has requested members of the public in those areas to avail themselves during these weeks to take the drugs in the presence of the volunteer.

Trained village health workers, volunteers and nurses who are drug distributors will be identified wearing bibs and carrying white bags, and they will visit every home to register each household member.

The ministry has advised that those who are very sick, pregnant women and children under 2-years-old will be exempt from taking the drugs.

At a glance:

1. Lymphatic filariasis (LF) is a mosquito-borne disease;

2. It is a disease caused by a parasite that lives in and damages the lymphatic vessels of humans;

3. LF is not fatal but can cause great suffering, deformity and disability;

4. WHO estimates around 40 million people live with this clinical manifestation;

5. LF is endemic in 73 countries, including Fiji and 15 other Pacific island countries and areas

6. The two drugs administered to stop LF transmission are Diethycarbamazine (DEC) and Albendazole.

Source: MOH/WHO