UniFiji seminar on renewable energy

Update: 12:19PM THE University of Fiji will hold a seminar on managing renewable energy for climate change mitigation this evening.

Guest speaker at the event is University of the South Pacific School of Engineering and Physics lecturer Dr Anirudh Singh.

Professor Anirudh Singh will outline developments in the thinking, planning and implementation of renewable energy in Fiji over the past decade, and examine the various perspectives of the sector held by government, NGOs, corporate and private stakeholders.