/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Vehicles braving the flooded Naqoro Flats in Rakiraki this morning. Picture: REPEKA NASIKO

Update: 12:15PM ENTRY into Rakiraki town has been again disrupted by flood waters.

The Naqoro Flats at the entrance to the flood-prone centre was underwater this morning causing delays in public transportation and leaving several people stranded.

A team from The Fiji Times was at the town this morning and witnessed dozens of people and vehicles stranded by the rising flood waters.

Weather officials have put out a flood alert for Rakiraki Town and stations downstream.