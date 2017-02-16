Fiji Time: 10:17 PM on Thursday 16 February

New wheelchair for disabled mother

SERAFINA SILAITOGA
Thursday, February 16, 2017

Update: 12:07PM NADURI villager and disabled mother Lusiana Vakayatuyatu has praised the Minister for Poverty Alleviation, Women and Children Mereseini Vuniwaqa and her team for assisting her with a new wheelchair.

Ms Vakayatuyatu who had both legs amputated was admitted to the Labasa Hospital last month.

"I have been asking around for a wheelchair and  I tried some non- governmental grganisations and other organisations but never received any response from them," she said.

"I have heard a lot about groups giving wheelchairs but they seem to have gone silent.

"So I am just grateful to Mrs Vuniwaqa for her big help and sending her team to bring a brand new wheelchair for me."

Ms Vakayatuyatu has been known for living life normally like any other citizen.

She washes and hangs the clothes, cooks the food and looks after a disabled nephew.

She was discharged yesterday and returned to her village.








