New wheelchair for disabled mother

Update: 12:07PM NADURI villager and disabled mother Lusiana Vakayatuyatu has praised the Minister for Poverty Alleviation, Women and Children Mereseini Vuniwaqa and her team for assisting her with a new wheelchair.
Ms
Vakayatuyatu who had both legs amputated was admitted to the Labasa Hospital
last month.
"I have
been asking around for a wheelchair and I tried some non- governmental grganisations and other organisations but never received any response from
them," she said.
"I have
heard a lot about groups giving wheelchairs but they seem to have gone silent.
"So I am
just grateful to Mrs Vuniwaqa for her big help and sending her team to bring a
brand new wheelchair for me."
Ms
Vakayatuyatu has been known for living life normally like any other citizen.
She washes
and hangs the clothes, cooks the food and looks after a disabled nephew.
She was
discharged yesterday and returned to her village.