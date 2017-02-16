Fiji Time: 11:59 AM on Thursday 16 February

Yako joins health and fitness program

FELIX CHAUDHARY
Thursday, February 16, 2017

Update: 11:50AM YAKO Village, outside of Nadi town received two fitness bikes, three sewing machines and steam cooker sets from Health and Medical Services Minister Rosy Akbar this week.

The handover of the items was part of Government?s Community Health and Fitness Program.

Turaga-ni-koro Samisoni Raidriwa said  the donation would assist in increasing physical activity and healthy eating in the village.

"As is the case in most Fijian settlements and villages, we only exercise when we are young," Mr Radriwa said.

"As we grow older, we tend to stop doing things that help us stay fit and healthy.

"As a result of this we have five villagers who have undergone amputatio," he said.

"We have now realized the need to continuously engage in health and fitness exercises and we are grateful that we have now received this equipment."








