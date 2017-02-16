Yako joins health and fitness program

Update: 11:50AM YAKO Village, outside of Nadi town received two fitness bikes, three sewing machines and steam cooker sets from Health and Medical Services Minister Rosy Akbar this week.
The
handover of the items was part of Government?s Community Health and Fitness
Program.
Turaga-ni-koro
Samisoni Raidriwa said the donation would assist in increasing physical
activity and healthy eating in the village.
"As is the
case in most Fijian settlements and villages, we only exercise when we are
young," Mr Radriwa said.
"As we grow
older, we tend to stop doing things that help us stay fit and healthy.
"As a
result of this we have five villagers who have undergone amputatio," he said.
"We have
now realized the need to continuously engage in health and fitness exercises
and we are grateful that we have now received this equipment."