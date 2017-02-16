Fiji Time: 11:58 AM on Thursday 16 February

Drainage projects to extend to rural areas

Shayal Devi
Thursday, February 16, 2017

THE Western Division Drainage Board is working to extend its projects more towards rural communities this year, says its chairman Faiaaz Ali.

Mr Ali said they primarily worked under the Agriculture Ministry and one of the biggest projects for the board was maintaining floodgates in numerous communities.

"We had a case just recently where we found people had vandalised a floodgate in Lomolomo," he said.

"We have three floodgates in Lomolomo and one of them was vandalised so we talked it over and now people are being more co-operative."

Mr Ali pleaded with other communities to refrain from vandalising such structures.

Meanwhile, he said they would work with the ministry and Fiji Roads Authority to address drainage issues that arose during flooding in the West last week.








