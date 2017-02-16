Medicine struggle

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Participants of the Quality Assurance and Rational Use of Essential Medicines in the Pacific Island Countries meeting in Nadi this morning. Picture: SHAYAL DEVI

COUNTRIES in the Pacific region often struggle to ensure the quality of imported medicine because of constrained human and financial resources.

This was the statement made by the World Health Organization regional director for the Western Pacific, Dr Shin Young-soo, during the Quality Assurance and Rational Use of Medicines in the Pacific Island Countries meeting in Nadi on Tuesday.

"Although quality vaccines are procured, product integrity is often compromised by weak cold chains," she said.

"Traditional and complementary medicines are widely used but not regulated. Overuse of medicines fuelled by consumer demand and irrational use of antimicrobials is a major contributor to the emergence and spread of antimicrobial resistance in the Pacific.

"Pacific Island countries have continued to express the need for collaboration and networking in alignment with the World Health Assembly resolution on access to essential medicines in 2014.

"The resolution calls on member states to promote collaboration and strengthen the exchange of information on best practices in the development, implementation and evaluation of medicine policies and strategies that enhance access to affordable, safe, effective and quality-assured essential medicines."

Dr Young-soo also said there was a need to identify practical and sustainable solutions for the Pacific.

This would strengthen pharmaceutical systems to ensure quality, availability, safety, efficacy of medical products and also guarantee rational use to contain the spread of antibiotic resistance.

"WHO will continue to provide support on strengthening pharmaceutical quality and supply systems for Pacific Island Countries.

"These systems will contribute to improving quality and efficiency of the health systems overall, which is fundamental in moving towards universal health coverage."